England Rugby Star Maro Itoje is Showcasing ‘Untold’ Black History through Art Exhibition

1 min ago 1 min read

A new art exhibit at London’s Signature African Art Gallery aims to showcase the enormous contribution that African culture has made to the Western world. Called ‘The Untold History,’ it was created in collaboration with Maro Itoje, a British rugby player with strong ties to his Nigerian ancestry. Last year he attended the Black Lives Matter protests in London and hosted podcast series Pearl Conversations, which featured prominent Black role models. He is also a supporter of the educational charity The Black Curriculum, which is focused on introducing more Black British history into the UK curriculum.

SOURCE: CNN

