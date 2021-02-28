Enjoy a Bird’s Eye View of the Masai Mara With this Pioneer Woman

There are many ways to view wildlife on safari, from game drives to canoe and walking safaris. But one of the most thrilling ways to catch a glimpse of lions, buffalo, and wildebeests is from above, in a hot air balloon. Kenya’s wildlife-rich Masai Mara National Reserve offers hot air balloon safaris through companies like Balloon Adventure Keekorok, which was among the first hot air balloon operators in the park in 1976. But it is also where Kenya’s first Black female hot air balloon pilot, Captain Joyce Beckwith, is based.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

