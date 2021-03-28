Africa.com

Enjoy a Feast at Ghana’s Largest Eatery

1 day ago 1 min read

Located in Kumasi, Ghana’s Ashanti region, is one of the largest traditional restaurants in the country. Nana Ama Serwaa, who was born in Ghana, is the brains behind Ike’s Café and Grill. Serwaa lived in Atlanta for more than 35 years but always had her sights on returning to Ghana. Serwaa explains that her goal was to open a restaurant where Ghanaians living abroad could experience both Ashanti and Ghanaian culture. On the menu, you will find moi moi (a rich, steamed beans caked blended with onions and pepper), meat pies, chicken suya, pepper soup and fish, jollof rice, and more. There’s also an extensive cocktail menu and VIP area. The spot has seen the likes of Ghanian singer Stonebwoy as well as national dignitaries coming in to dine and chill. Serwaa is currently in the process of transforming her restaurant into a village with hotels, attractions, and entertainment for tourists.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

