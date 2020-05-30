Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Mandela’s Memories

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Museums, art galleries and other tourist spots have had to get creative in remaining connected to visitors. Rather than closing off completely from the outside world during lockdown, many have taken to technology for help. Closed doors don’t mean closed museums. The Nelson Mandela Capture Site has been hard at work creating a virtual experience that visitors can access from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The impressive technology uses drone footage to allow virtual visitors to experience the Capture Site’s immersive exhibition. The programme gives you access to a dazzling display of historical artefacts, rare video and audio footage and a 360 degree experience of the world-renowned sculpture.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Senegal’s Hot Spots Brought to a Standstill

6 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Issues Safety Travel Guidelines as Borders Open

10 mins ago
1 min read

Modern African Literature is taking a Journey through the Diaspora Back to the Continent

13 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Mandela’s Memories

3 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal’s Hot Spots Brought to a Standstill

6 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Issues Safety Travel Guidelines as Borders Open

10 mins ago
1 min read

Modern African Literature is taking a Journey through the Diaspora Back to the Continent

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today