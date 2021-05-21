Enygma Ventures Announces R2.1 Million Investment In Startup Circles

Enygma Ventures is delighted to announce a strategic investment into the development of the African startup ecosystem by investing 2.1 million rand (US$120,000) in the South African company Startup Circles. Startup Circles is a practical business school for entrepreneurs designed to help founders navigate scaling their businesses and becoming investor ready.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed by the talent of African entrepreneurs but sometimes the difference between being investable and having a business that is scalable is just knowledge and know-how. Startup Circles is closing the gap for emerging market entrepreneurs to help them shine and build impactful, profitable businesses. We are delighted to be not just investing in entrepreneurs but also in developing the ecosystem.” said Sarah Dusek Managing Partner of Enygma Ventures.

Startup Circles provides practical straight-to-the point education for busy entrepreneurs and only has founders and investors as educators. Startup Circles democratizes access to investors as all its students have a chance to pitch to investors who are looking to make investments. This makes Startup Circles the first business school of its kind in the world.

Having supported over 5,000 entrepreneurs in 2020 across the continent Startup Circles is primed to expand its reach over the course of the next few years. With its accessible courses ranging from $67 and the growing entrepreneurship community, the platform is helping entrepreneurs think and make it big.

“We are so delighted to be partnering with Enygma Ventures to grow businesses in Africa. I truly believe Africa is primed for significant development in the decade ahead and that will largely come from the growth of SMEs.” said Sandras Phiri Founder and CEO of Startup Circles.

Entrepreneurs can sign up at www.startupcircles.com to learn more about Startup circles offerings and the opportunities to scale their businesses in 2021.