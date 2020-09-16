Euromoney Learning Announced Today Its Collaboration With Finance Unlocked

Share it!

Euromoney Learning and Finance Unlocked are pleased to announce the launch of Euromoney Learning On-Demand. This revolutionary platform brings together Euromoney’s decades of experience delivering learning solutions to financial institutions globally, with Finance Unlocked, the world’s first on-demand video learning solution built specifically for the finance industry.

With over three decades’ experience, and a global reach, Euromoney Learning provides learning solutions for financial services institutions and professionals. Constant evolution has ensured its client base has access to programmes that deliver on business strategy in the most effective and engaging way. Each solution incorporates carefully selected learning technologies and techniques to drive business performance and inspire a culture of lifelong learning.

Seeking to disrupt the on-demand learning space, Finance Unlocked brings an exciting new proposition to the market. Successfully combining digital expertise with an extensive network of industry experts, Finance Unlocked have created the world’s first comprehensive, on-demand video-delivered learning platform built specifically for finance professionals.

Both organisations recognise a shared ambition to deliver best-in-class learning products for the Banking and Financial Services industry. They understand the speed at which digital technologies have revolutionised education and will continue to gain popularity. Now, more than ever, with remote working and collaboration being at an all-time high, both are gearing up to meet their clients’ increased demand for innovative on-demand learning solutions.

This collaboration provides finance professionals with access to curated content from c.100 industry-leading experts. With a content universe approaching 500 videos and 31 carefully constructed pathways, learners can develop at their own pace, build new skills and knowledge and demonstrate continuing professional development.

Guy Cooper, Managing Director of Euromoney, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Finance Unlocked in this unique opportunity to enhance our learning solutions. As our clients continue their digital transformation journey, they are looking to develop their learning offering accordingly. This collaboration enables our clients to access best-in-class finance video content when they need it.”

Henry White CEO of Finance Unlocked, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Euromoney Learning. Their reputation and brand recognition is second to none; through this collaboration we anticipate reaching more finance firms and professionals, offering them the opportunity to learn across the full breadth and depth of finance.”