Every Day is Africa Day

Despite being celebrated annually in May, Africa Day is also a frame of mind for some people. Creatives across the continent continually channel their imaginations into producing art and design that challenge perceptions and promote the reality of its richness and diversity. As a reminder, take a look at some of the spectacular and inspiring people, who remind us every day of the vibrancy and beauty that is Africa. Senegalese artist Omar Viktor Diop uses his chosen medium of photography as a means to capture the diversity of modern African societies and lifestyles. Egyptian designer Amna El-shandaweely combines traditional tribal motifs with street-style silhouettes – a fusion of current culture and history. IKEA Overallt constitutes a landmark moment for African design. The collaborative collection features eight African designers including Bibi Seck, Issa Diabaté, Laduma Ngxokolo and Sindiso Khumalo.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

