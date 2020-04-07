Expectant Woman Gives Birth in Cameroon Isolation Ward

A woman undergoing treatment for coronavirus in an isolation ward in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend. The mother gave birth normally but has since been separated from her newborn baby. The patient was connected to an oxygen supply when her contractions started. “We just arranged the room and she delivered on her bed while on oxygen,” Dr Yaneu Ngaha Bondja Junie, a gynaecologist at the Yaoundé Central Hospital, told the BBC. The baby was born prematurely weighing 2.1kg (4.6lb) and is in the neonatal unit. It is not clear if the baby is infected as her tests are still being processed, but she is being fed with breast milk from her mother. The mother is continuing with treatment but feels lonely since her family is not allowed in the isolation unit, Dr Yaneu said. He has urged expectant mothers who had contracted the virus not to panic. The West African country has confirmed 658 coronavirus cases and nine deaths to date.

SOURCE: BBC

