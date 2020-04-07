Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Expectant Woman Gives Birth in Cameroon Isolation Ward

1 hour ago 1 min read

A woman undergoing treatment for coronavirus in an isolation ward in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend. The mother gave birth normally but has since been separated from her newborn baby. The patient was connected to an oxygen supply when her contractions started. “We just arranged the room and she delivered on her bed while on oxygen,” Dr Yaneu Ngaha Bondja Junie, a gynaecologist at the Yaoundé Central Hospital, told the BBC. The baby was born prematurely weighing 2.1kg (4.6lb) and is in the neonatal unit. It is not clear if the baby is infected as her tests are still being processed, but she is being fed with breast milk from her mother. The mother is continuing with treatment but feels lonely since her family is not allowed in the isolation unit, Dr Yaneu said. He has urged expectant mothers who had contracted the virus not to panic. The West African country has confirmed 658 coronavirus cases and nine deaths to date.

SOURCE: BBC

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

The African Nightingale’s Journey Has Become Longer than it Should

56 mins ago
1 min read

[OPINION] COVID-19 and Africa’s B2B Tech Markets

58 mins ago
1 min read

A Tough Ask of South Africa’s Banking Industry Leaders

60 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The African Nightingale’s Journey Has Become Longer than it Should

56 mins ago
1 min read

[OPINION] COVID-19 and Africa’s B2B Tech Markets

58 mins ago
1 min read

A Tough Ask of South Africa’s Banking Industry Leaders

60 mins ago
1 min read

Lockdown Could be Botswana’s New Norm until September

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today