Thu. Sep 3rd, 2020

Experts Perplexed by Coronavirus Trends in Africa

Some people wear masks as they walk by the entrance to the Yaounde General Hospital in Yaounde on March 6, 2020 as Cameroon has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, a French national who arrived in the capital Yaounde in February, the government said on today. - The man, 58, has been placed in isolation in a hospital, the health ministry said in a statement. In sub-Saharan Africa, Senegal has registered four cases, all foreign nationals, and South Africa and Nigeria have one case each since the outbreak emerged in December in China. (Photo by - / AFP)

Share it!

As the number of infections dips sharply in South Africa, and stays relatively low across much of the continent, experts are reaching towards a startling hypothesis. Crowded townships. Poor hygiene. The impossibility of social distancing in communities, where large families often share a single room. For months health experts have been warning that living conditions in poor, urban communities across Africa are likely to contribute to a rapid spread of coronavirus. For a while now, experts have cited a youthful population as the best explanation for Africa’s relatively low infection rates. After all, the average age on the continent is roughly half that in Europe. Far fewer Africans live into their 80s, and so are less likely to succumb to the virus as a result. Early, and aggressive lockdowns here in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent have clearly played a crucial role. Clear messaging about masks and the provision of oxygen supplies have also been important.

SOURCE: BBC

