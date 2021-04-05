Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Exploring Africa’s Deep Blue Sea from Your Couch

Beth Neale, a four-time South African freediving champion from the KwaZulu-Natal south coast and her partner Miles Cloutier spent four months from November last year to February this year capturing underwater footage in Mozambique and the Maldives for a first of its kind reality television series to air on PPL°WX - People's Weather on DSTV and Open View. Picture: Don Hunter

1 day ago 1 min read

South African freediving couple Beth ‘The Mermaid’ Neale and Miles ‘Aquaman’ Cloutier go on an unimaginable underwater journey in the first-ever freediving reality TV series called ’Freediving Diaries’. The show will consist of 10 episodes. Viewers will see Beth and Miles’ experiences of freediving on the coasts of Mozambique and the Maldives. Beth, a four-time South African freediving champion from the KZN South Coast, explained that one of the series’ goals is to promote the many dedicated people and organisations at the forefront of ocean conservation and eco-tourism.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

Uganda’s New Thrill Seeking Adventure

1 day ago
1 min read

Spice Up your African Travels

1 day ago
1 min read

Cairo Will Now be the New Home for Egypt’s Mummies

1 day ago
1 min read

How this Safari Lodge Made it Past a Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Francis Kéré Receives Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal in Architecture

1 day ago
1 min read

Fashion’s Fresh Faces

1 day ago
1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa Architectural Guide Aims to ‘Spread the Word about Africa’s Architectural Wealth’

1 day ago
1 min read

Anthony Nti’s ‘Da Yie’ Has Become a Hit in Festival Circuits

1 day ago
1 min read

Meet the Artist Adapting South African Folklore to Furniture

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

How To Become A Model In South Africa

18 hours ago
3 min read

How Can Banks Participate In Fulfilling The Needs Of Africa’s Rising Gig Economy?

19 hours ago
3 min read

Sawari Ventures Closes USD 71 Million Fund To Invest In Egyptian Tech-driven Companies

19 hours ago
4 min read

5 Top Opportunities For Investment In Ethiopia (I)

21 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: