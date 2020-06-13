Expressing Solidarity Through Design

Share it!

Spurred by Blackout Tuesday, Design Indaba shines a light on creatives who are using their talents to address social injustice and drive the world to a better place. “We are at a point in time where black people are five times more likely to go to prison than white people, which is insane…” says US designer Steph Foster, who spoke at Design Indaba 2019. Explore his thesis on the imbalances in the American criminal justice system and the reforms needed. Rwandan architect Christian Benimana stresses the importance of architecture with a mission and aims to nurture creative leadership that will take on the massive challenges that the continent is facing. A central figure in Dakar’s new wave of creative practitioners, Senegalese fashion designer Selly Raby Kane has caught the world’s eye with otherworldly apparel from her small Dakar-based atelier. Her impulse is to transform the city through creativity and to build bridges with different populations in the city. Information designer and MIT Media Lab founder Ekene Ijeoma combines data and design to tackle pressing global issues.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA