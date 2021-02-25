Fans Gather for the First Match of South Sudan’s newly-formed Women’s National Football League

Hundreds of men, women, and children watched as the Aweil Women and the Juba Super Stars squared off in the first match of the league Saturday at Juba’s Buluk playground. Francis Amin, president of the South Sudan Football Association, called Saturday a historic day. “We have registered the first-ever [women’s] South Sudan league, which is recognized in the system by FIFA. We have made it, and congratulations to all teams! We have started the beginning with the training of the coaches, administration, and now we have kicked-off with the league,” Amin told VOA’s South Sudan in Focus. The Super Stars beat the Aweil Women 2-0 in the inaugural game, with Suzi Michael scoring the first goal and Emmanuela Satiro scoring the second in the 70th minute of the second half. In the second round of games Sunday, Bentiu United beat the Kuajok Women 1-0, the Yei Joint Stars trounced the Yambio Women in Yambio 3-0, and the host Torit Women thrashed the Wau Women 8-0. Torit tops the table on goal difference after the first round; Yei is in second place, and the Wau Women are at the bottom of the table.

SOURCE: VOA

