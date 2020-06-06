Fashion Designer Showcases the Future of the Runway with 3D Models

Share it!

Although in the works well before the COVID-19 pandemic, a Congolese designer’s deployment of digital models may signal the wave of the future. As a means of showcasing her fashions, Anifa Mvuemba worked for 7 months to use technology to design and then model the runway experience. In releasing her latest Pink Label Congo Collection, she also used the opportunity to bring awareness to the plight of workers in the country’s cobalt mines and to highlight the attention to detail for which African seamstresses are renowned.

SOURCE: CNN

