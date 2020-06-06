Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Fashion Designer Showcases the Future of the Runway with 3D Models

14 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Although in the works well before the COVID-19 pandemic, a Congolese designer’s deployment of digital models may signal the wave of the future. As a means of showcasing her fashions, Anifa Mvuemba worked for 7 months to use technology to design and then model the runway experience. In releasing her latest Pink Label Congo Collection, she also used the opportunity to bring awareness to the plight of workers in the country’s cobalt mines and to highlight the attention to detail for which African seamstresses are renowned.                    

SOURCE: CNN

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Diary: Local Virtual Exhibitions

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Literary Community is Lending Its Voice to Calls for Justice for George Floyd

9 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: ANTI is Lagos’ Go-To Creative Direction Studio

13 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

3 Africans in Mexico City Grave Tell Stories of Slavery’s Toll

4 mins ago
1 min read

Diary: Local Virtual Exhibitions

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Literary Community is Lending Its Voice to Calls for Justice for George Floyd

9 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: ANTI is Lagos’ Go-To Creative Direction Studio

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today