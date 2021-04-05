Fashion’s Fresh Faces

Every year, Design Indaba showcases top South African talent across multiple creative disciplines. When it comes to fashion, the stars have never shown brighter than with this year’s finalists of Emerging Creatives. Azola Tanzi of the Azee Tanzi label is a Durban-based fashion designer who excels at formal wear. Mashoto Tshoga may be a research psychologist, but she’s also the mind behind the edgy accessories brand Nomadic Kreationz. ownURcrown is hair artist Nikiwe Dlova’s branded enterprise. Adria van Rooyen is the founder of hand-made leather accessories brand Seventyfour. Tristan Shaun Henry started SAINT SHAUN HENRY because he wanted to found a streetwear brand for queer kids by a queer kid. And finally, Lunga Mzimba’s self-named clothing label aims to tell a new South African narrative
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
