Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Fashion’s Fresh Faces

7 hours ago 1 min read

Every year, Design Indaba showcases top South African talent across multiple creative disciplines. When it comes to fashion, the stars have never shown brighter than with this year’s finalists of Emerging Creatives. Azola Tanzi of the Azee Tanzi label is a Durban-based fashion designer who excels at formal wear. Mashoto Tshoga may be a research psychologist, but she’s also the mind behind the edgy accessories brand Nomadic Kreationz. ownURcrown is hair artist Nikiwe Dlova’s branded enterprise. Adria van Rooyen is the founder of hand-made leather accessories brand Seventyfour. Tristan Shaun Henry started SAINT SHAUN HENRY because he wanted to found a streetwear brand for queer kids by a queer kid. And finally, Lunga Mzimba’s self-named clothing label aims to tell a new South African narrative

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

More Articles

1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa Architectural Guide Aims to ‘Spread the Word about Africa’s Architectural Wealth’

7 hours ago
1 min read

Anthony Nti’s ‘Da Yie’ Has Become a Hit in Festival Circuits

7 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Artist Adapting South African Folklore to Furniture

7 hours ago
1 min read

African Women at the Forefront of Sustainable Fashion

2 days ago
1 min read

British Funding Cutback has Shocked Scientists across Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Calling All Startups in the AI Space

2 days ago
1 min read

Bissau Drops the Prices of its Largest Export to Spur Sales

2 days ago
1 min read

Paying for the Suez Canal Blockade

2 days ago
1 min read

Has Labelling African Produce Yielded Better Earnings?

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Fashion’s Fresh Faces

7 hours ago
1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa Architectural Guide Aims to ‘Spread the Word about Africa’s Architectural Wealth’

7 hours ago
1 min read

Anthony Nti’s ‘Da Yie’ Has Become a Hit in Festival Circuits

7 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Artist Adapting South African Folklore to Furniture

7 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: