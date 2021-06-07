FedEx Express Donates To Environmental NGOs Chosen By Team Members

Solar Sisters and United Way Mumbai to each receive $50,000 donation

as part of the FedEx Priority Earth Grant Day Program

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, has announced it will donate $50,000 USD each to sustainability-focused projects in India and Africa.

As part of the FedEx Priority Earth Global Grant Program, thousands of FedEx team members selected 12 nonprofits from across the six international regions in which FedEx operates. Each be awarded a $50,000 USD grant, for a total FedEx investment of $600,000 USD toward green solutions:

“FedEx has set ambitious goals to reduce our footprint where we have the greatest environmental impact. Working alongside nonprofits and investing in their efforts is a critical part of the company’s strategy to drive the action and innovation needed to make a difference in our world,” said Jack Muhs, regional president for the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa.

United Way Mumbai supports multiple environmental sustainability projects, including urban afforestation, protecting mangroves, and watershed development. Their programs support efforts of local civic bodies and involve community members in environmental protection.

“The support from FedEx will help United Way Mumbai plant and maintain mangrove saplings in degraded wetlands in Mumbai. It will also support efforts to clean and maintain our beaches and reduce marine pollution. We are grateful for this support and know that it will contribute to lasting change in our communities,” said George Aikara, CEO, United Way Mumbai.

Solar Sister supports the environment through the creation of green energy and women-driven businesses that provide power in areas that still do not have electricity. Funding will provide a comprehensive package of support, training, and services to create a larger network of women to bring clean energy technology to remote communities in rural Africa.

“We are so grateful to FedEx for sharing our values and our vision to create lasting impact toward a sustainable future. Investing in women’s enterprise in off-grid communities is a key part of the solution to the clean energy challenge. The support from FedEx will help to scale our model to more communities in sub-Saharan Africa, multiplying the impact that we have on women entrepreneurs, their families, and their communities,” said Katherine Lucey, Founder and CEO of Solar Sister, Inc.

This new investment as part of the Priority Earth Global Grant Program aligns with ongoing collaboration between FedEx and organizations that are leading the development of innovative solutions to address climate change. It follows the commitment FedEx made earlier this year to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040.

To learn more about FedEx Cares, visit fedexcares.com.