Financing Africa’s Infrastructural Ambitions

Qatar, which manages part of its sub-Saharan investments from Morocco, is creating a new investment fund, dedicated to financing infrastructure projects across the region. President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire may be at the controls, after his political career ends, with Abidjan in line to host the headquarters. Doha’s proposed investment fund, which has an initial capital base of $2bn, will be used to finance infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa. On a visit to Kigali in December 2019, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani approached Donald Kaberuka, former president of the African Development Bank and current managing partner of the Southbridge investment bank, to ask for advice on how to structure this fund.
SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT
