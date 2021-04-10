Africa.com

Flutterwave is Now Well-positioned at the Top of the African Fintech Stack

4 hours ago 1 min read

Just in case you have not heard it yet, Flutterwave is now a unicorn (a company with a valuation of over US$1 billion) less than five years after it launched. Tech founder, advisor and early-stage investor Victor Asemota talks about the firm’s journey “ Flutterwave is far from being a perfect company yet, the team knows that. They keep, however, striving for perfection and take every criticism as the gift of feedback. I am always amazed at the speed at which things are corrected when I highlight them privately to team members”. Launched in 2016, Flutterwave builds modern payments technology and infrastructure for Africa to enable people and businesses to connect with the global economy. Its solution enables banks and merchants to replace multiple payment integrations with one simple API, which enables processing of any form of payment anywhere in Africa. The startup is one of Africa’s most-backed, raising US$10 million in Series A funding in August 2017, an extension round in 2018, and a US$35 million Series B in January of last year. It has now added to that funding with a record-breaking Series C round worth US$170 million, which takes the value of the company to over US$1 billion.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

