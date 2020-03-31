Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Former Congolese President Succumbs to COVID-19

1 hour ago 1 min read

Jacques Joaquim Yhombi-Opango, died in a Paris hospital on Monday, he was 81. The former statesman was ill before he contracted the virus, his son told reporters. He led Congo-Brazzaville from 1977 until he was toppled in 1979, being ousted by the country’s current leader, Denis Sassou Nguesso. Accused of taking part in a coup plot against Sassou Nguesso, Yhombi-Opango was jailed from 1987 to 1990. When civil war broke out in Congo in 1997, Yhombi-Opango fled into exile in France. He was finally able to return home in 2007, but then divided his time between France and Congo because of his health problems. Yhombi-Opango now becomes part of the many famous Africans who have since tested positive for the coronavirus including Burkina Faso’s Vice-President of Parliament, Rose-Marie Compaore, Idris Elba, Davido’s fiancé Chioma Rowland and the late Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba Mandela. More recently, Cameroonian jazz legend Manu Dibango passed away after battling the coronavirus during his hospitalisation in France. The total number of confirmed cases in Africa has now surpassed 2400 cases with at least 60 reported deaths. Congo has confirmed 19 cases of coronavirus thus far.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Young Liberians Making Fashionable Masks

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Man Behind Nollywood’s Retakes

1 hour ago
1 min read

Back to School for Freetown’s Pregnant Teens

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Young Liberians Making Fashionable Masks

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Man Behind Nollywood’s Retakes

1 hour ago
1 min read

Back to School for Freetown’s Pregnant Teens

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Response to COVID-19 Takes a Spatial Turn

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today