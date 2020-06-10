Former First Lady Returns as Mourning in Burundi Begins

Share it!

Burundi’s First Lady Denise Nkurunziza has returned home from Kenya where she had been hospitalised for almost a fortnight. Local media reported that the First Lady landed at the Melchior Ndadaye International Airport in Bujumbura on Tuesday evening. “Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza arrived on board a non-medicalised flight by the Kenyan private company Phoenix. It was a jet with the captain and the co-pilot only,” SOS Media Burundi said. The First Lady was evacuated to Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi on May 27 but Burundian authorities are yet to disclose what disease she was suffering from. She returns to the country two days after her husband President Pierre Nkurunziza died from cardiac arrest.

SOURCE: CITIZEN

