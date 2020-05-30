Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. will Speak at Africa.com Webinar on Crisis Management for African Business Leaders

2 mins ago 2 min read

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Share it!

0Shares

The 82nd Attorney General of the United States, Eric H. Holder, Jr., will provide opening remarks for the largest-ever gathering of senior African business leaders. The Honorable Eric H. Holder, Jr. served President Barack Obama from 2009-2015, and is currently a partner at Covington & Burling, LLP.

The panel, “Law and Crisis Management: Working with Lawyers in Business, Government, and Society to Manage the Challenges of COVID-19” will also feature: 

  • Moderator: David B. Wilkins, Lester Kissel Professor of Law, Vice Dean for Global Initiatives on the Legal Profession, and Faculty Director, Center on the Legal Profession, Harvard Law School
  • Gerald Abila, Founder and Executive Director, BarefootLaw
  • Myma Belo-Osagie, Co-Founder, Udo Udoma Belo-Osagie
  • Michel Brizoua-Bi, Partner, Bilé-Aka, Brizoua-Bi & Associés
  • Stephen Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Safaricom
  • Prof. Vincent O. Nmehielle, SJD, Secretary-General, African Development Bank Group Office of the Secretary-General and General Secretariat
  • Ruth L. Okediji, Jeremiah Smith Jr Professor of Law, Harvard Law School and Co-Director, Berkman Klein Center
  • Sandie Okoro, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, World Bank Group
  • Thandi Orleyn, Chairperson, Legal Resources Trust 
  • Dr. Godfred Penn, Director and General Counsel, African Development Bank

Africa.com’s webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, addresses the unprecedented challenges African executives are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 20,000 senior business leaders participate from 123 countries – 46 countries on the African continent + 77 countries throughout the world. 

“Law and Crisis Management: Working with Lawyers in Business, Government, and Society to Manage the Challenges of COVID-19” will take place on Wednesday, June 3. 

10:00 EDT New York | 14:00 GMT Ghana | 15:00 WAT Nigeria /UK | 16:00 CAT South Africa | 17:00 EAT Kenya If you have not yet registered, or for more information, please visit virtualconferenceafrica.com.

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

2 min read

Pan Africa Government Affairs Xchange Established By Ethicore

1 day ago
4 min read

Travel With A Purpose: Responsible Travel On South Africa’s Garden Route

1 day ago
5 min read

How A Post-COVID-19 Revival Could Kickstart Africa’s Free Trade Area

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. will Speak at Africa.com Webinar on Crisis Management for African Business Leaders

2 mins ago
1 min read

[IN PICTURES] How Africa Celebrated Eid

8 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Looks to Attract Urban Tourists

8 hours ago
1 min read

Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Mandela’s Memories

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today