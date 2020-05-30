Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. will Speak at Africa.com Webinar on Crisis Management for African Business Leaders

Share it!

The 82nd Attorney General of the United States, Eric H. Holder, Jr., will provide opening remarks for the largest-ever gathering of senior African business leaders. The Honorable Eric H. Holder, Jr. served President Barack Obama from 2009-2015, and is currently a partner at Covington & Burling, LLP.

The panel, “Law and Crisis Management: Working with Lawyers in Business, Government, and Society to Manage the Challenges of COVID-19” will also feature:

Moderator: David B. Wilkins, Lester Kissel Professor of Law, Vice Dean for Global Initiatives on the Legal Profession, and Faculty Director, Center on the Legal Profession, Harvard Law School

Gerald Abila, Founder and Executive Director, BarefootLaw

Myma Belo-Osagie, Co-Founder, Udo Udoma Belo-Osagie

Michel Brizoua-Bi, Partner, Bilé-Aka, Brizoua-Bi & Associés

Stephen Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Safaricom

Prof. Vincent O. Nmehielle, SJD, Secretary-General, African Development Bank Group Office of the Secretary-General and General Secretariat

Ruth L. Okediji, Jeremiah Smith Jr Professor of Law, Harvard Law School and Co-Director, Berkman Klein Center

Sandie Okoro, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, World Bank Group

Thandi Orleyn, Chairperson, Legal Resources Trust

Dr. Godfred Penn, Director and General Counsel, African Development Bank

Africa.com’s webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, addresses the unprecedented challenges African executives are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 20,000 senior business leaders participate from 123 countries – 46 countries on the African continent + 77 countries throughout the world.

“Law and Crisis Management: Working with Lawyers in Business, Government, and Society to Manage the Challenges of COVID-19” will take place on Wednesday, June 3.

10:00 EDT New York | 14:00 GMT Ghana | 15:00 WAT Nigeria /UK | 16:00 CAT South Africa | 17:00 EAT Kenya If you have not yet registered, or for more information, please visit virtualconferenceafrica.com.

