France’s Festival of Dance back with an African Flair

The dance begins this week in Lyon France featuring more than 40 dance companies from across the world. At the heart of this year’s Biennale is Africa and young people, with performers from 16 African countries, including Nigerian choreographer Qudus Onikeku and his dancers. He has adapted an excerpt of their show to include 16 young amateur dancers. Entitled Re:INCARNATION it pays homage to Nigerian music, the energy of Lagos and the idea of reinvention and body memory
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Articles
A Snow-filled Adventure in Southern Africa
Positioning South Africa as the Working-from-home Destination of Choice
Brazilian Treats Influenced by Africa
Condé Nast Traveler’s Picks of the Year’s Top Hotel and Industry Openings
The Definitive Guide to South African Cuisine
#DI Alumni to Bring the Mother City to Life on Inaugural Cape Town Design Trail
Mandela’s Tailor on Mission to Boost African Fashion
South African Children’s Book ‘!Qhoi nla Tjhoi’ Hopes to Revive a Dying Ancient Language
Africa Has So Much Talent – We Can’t Even Grasp It’: Angelique Kidjo on Pop, Politics and Power