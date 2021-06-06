France’s Festival of Dance back with an African Flair

The dance begins this week in Lyon France featuring more than 40 dance companies from across the world. At the heart of this year’s Biennale is Africa and young people, with performers from 16 African countries, including Nigerian choreographer Qudus Onikeku and his dancers. He has adapted an excerpt of their show to include 16 young amateur dancers. Entitled Re:INCARNATION it pays homage to Nigerian music, the energy of Lagos and the idea of reinvention and body memory

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS