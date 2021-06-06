Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

France’s Festival of Dance back with an African Flair

1 min ago 1 min read

The dance begins this week in Lyon France featuring more than 40 dance companies from across the world. At the heart of this year’s Biennale is Africa and young people, with performers from 16 African countries, including Nigerian choreographer Qudus Onikeku and his dancers. He has adapted an excerpt of their show to include 16 young amateur dancers. Entitled Re:INCARNATION it pays homage to Nigerian music, the energy of Lagos and the idea of reinvention and body memory

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

A Snow-filled Adventure in Southern Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Positioning South Africa as the Working-from-home Destination of Choice

4 mins ago
1 min read

Brazilian Treats Influenced by Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Condé Nast Traveler’s Picks of the Year’s Top Hotel and Industry Openings

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Definitive Guide to South African Cuisine

13 mins ago
1 min read

#DI Alumni to Bring the Mother City to Life on Inaugural Cape Town Design Trail

14 mins ago
1 min read

Mandela’s Tailor on Mission to Boost African Fashion

15 mins ago
1 min read

South African Children’s Book ‘!Qhoi nla Tjhoi’ Hopes to Revive a Dying Ancient Language

17 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Has So Much Talent – We Can’t Even Grasp It’: Angelique Kidjo on Pop, Politics and Power

18 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here