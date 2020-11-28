Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

From Beyoncé to the Oscars: Mary Twala, Africa’s Queen of Cinema

21 seconds ago 1 min read

Mary Twala was a legend in South African film, but global audiences will remember her for her final film appearance portraying a shaman in Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ music video. Her best work, however, is about to hit theaters, after her recent death. The final feature film she acted in, This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection, has been travelling the festival circuit for the past year, in advance of its theatrical release. In it, Twala plays an elder of a tiny village in Lesotho, whose deep grief sets off a defiant spirit of protest among her community against local developers. The film is the debut narrative fiction feature of film-maker and writer Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, who was born in Lesotho’s capital, Maseru. Made under Venice’s Biennale College initiative, Burial premiered at the festival last year before competing in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic competition, where it earned the special jury award for visionary film-making in January. Since its first screening, it’s collected more than 20 festival awards, including best actress for Twala at the Durban international film festival. The film has just been submitted as Lesotho’s first ever entry into best international feature at the Oscars, making history even before the nominations are announced.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

An Ethiopian Boutique Showcasing Artisanal Design

2 mins ago
1 min read

Prince Kaybee Gives New Women Voices a Chance to Shine in New Compilation Album ‘Project Hope’

4 mins ago
1 min read

House Hunting in Africa Made Easier

14 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap

14 hours ago
1 min read

With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services

14 hours ago
1 min read

Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts

14 hours ago
1 min read

African Development Bank Backs Tanzania’s Hydro Plans

14 hours ago
1 min read

Jumia Changes its Focus

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

From Beyoncé to the Oscars: Mary Twala, Africa’s Queen of Cinema

23 seconds ago
1 min read

An Ethiopian Boutique Showcasing Artisanal Design

2 mins ago
1 min read

Prince Kaybee Gives New Women Voices a Chance to Shine in New Compilation Album ‘Project Hope’

4 mins ago
1 min read

House Hunting in Africa Made Easier

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: