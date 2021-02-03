Gabriel Soundz Releases “Just My Type” Featuring Fole99

Gabriel Soundz is a record producer and a DJ from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, with years of experience in music production.
He decides to drop the first single “Just My Type” from his upcoming EP named “Afro House”. The song is an Afro House genre fused with EDM. It was produced, mixed and mastered by Gabriel Soundz and recorded at Street Rhymes Studios. It also features singer Fole99 who performed the vocals in the song.
A nice, cool and jumpy song that talks about a guy, who after making it in life, still misses his girlfriend, because she’s his type.
