Genevieve Nnaji Joins Cast of Musical on Afrobeat Star Fela Kuti Premiering on Clubhouse

7 hours ago 1 min read

A new audio adaptation of the Broadway musical about Fela Kuti will debut on the Clubhouse app this weekend.  Called Fela Ten Twenty, the show seeks to draw connections between the political struggles of the Fela era and those of today, particularly the shooting of protesters in October of 2020, which fueled the EndSARS movement. By casting prominent actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, as one of the Kalakuta Queens, the show aims to heighten the focus on the strength of women and the role they played and continue to play in protest movements. The production highlights the struggles of Nigerian music star and Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti who was an outspoken critic of Nigeria’s military regimes and was frequently arrested for his troubles. 

SOURCE: CNN

