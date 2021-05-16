Genevieve Nnaji Joins Cast of Musical on Afrobeat Star Fela Kuti Premiering on Clubhouse

A new audio adaptation of the Broadway musical about Fela Kuti will debut on the Clubhouse app this weekend. Called Fela Ten Twenty, the show seeks to draw connections between the political struggles of the Fela era and those of today, particularly the shooting of protesters in October of 2020, which fueled the EndSARS movement. By casting prominent actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, as one of the Kalakuta Queens, the show aims to heighten the focus on the strength of women and the role they played and continue to play in protest movements. The production highlights the struggles of Nigerian music star and Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti who was an outspoken critic of Nigeria’s military regimes and was frequently arrested for his troubles.
SOURCE: CNN
More Articles
Rwanda Positions Itself as a Basketball Destination
Americans Pick Egypt for Memorial Day Trips
Los Angeles Bookstores that Cater for African Literature
The South African Province that’s Gone Under the Radar for Far Too Long
Here are some Fuss-free Destinations for South Africans
Kwame Onwuachi Talks ‘Top Chef’ Season 18, His Love for Fashion and LaKeith Stanfield
African Decor and Design: Why This Term is Problematic
With Afrowaste, Nigerian Designer Dimeji Ilori Turns Discarded Clothes into One-Of-A-Kind Treasures
11 Rwandan Artists You Should Be Listening To