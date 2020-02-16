Get Loved Up in these African Spots

You can bet that just about every detail at this palatial Moroccan hotel, which took more than three years and 1,200 master craftsmen to build, aims to please. Each of the 53 individual three-story riads (villas) have a mini courtyard (with a canopy that automatically unfurls if rain is detected); a dazzling living room and bedroom with silk-covered walls; a private rooftop terrace with a fireplace and heated plunge pool, and 24/7 private butler service—because of course. If you do decide to leave your room, (though, you very well may not) head to the spa, venture into a shopping trip like none other, and try one of the two superb restaurants, La Grande Table Marocaine and La Grande Table Française, both overseen by chef Yannick Alléno from Paris’s Le Meurice. If you’re intent on hitting all three meals of the day, visit indoor-outdoor La Table, where white-gloved staff serves a formally presented breakfast and lunch.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER