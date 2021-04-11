Africa.com

Getting Locals to Travel like Tourists in South Africa

2 days ago 1 min read

Possibly one of the most popular cities to hike within South Africa, Cape Town boasts a number of hiking routes of which the most popular are on and around Table Mountain. Airbnb Experiences are activities led by locals and, by doing one, you might just discover something about JHB that you didn’t know before. There are walking and food tours through Soweto, street art tours through Maboneng, cycling activities through the city and so much more. With waters around South Africa cooling at this time of the year, Durban’s waters are almost always swimmable. The city’s beaches are much-loved by tourists at all times of the year for this very reason. The Kruger National Park is popular with tourists, but not as many locals take the time to explore this gem, If you’re there for the day (or even more), be sure to pop into the Kruger Station precinct for a bite to eat or a refreshing drink.

