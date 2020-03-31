Africa.com

Getting the Message about COVID-19 to All Africans

1 hour ago 1 min read

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is collaborating with the Co-Creation Hub, the leading technology innovation centre in Africa, to launch a call for innovative communication projects on COVID-19 based on indigenous African languages targeted at the semi-urban and rural population across Africa. The communication projects are expected to help counter disbelief and misinformation, catalyse citizens actions and solidarity as well as combat stigmatization. The collaboration will focus on projects delivering vetted critical information from Africa CDC to Africans in remote areas using innovative and culturally sensitive messaging. This involves educating the public and ensuring fact-based information reaches even remote locations through approaches like comics, animation, illustrations, infographics, interactive SMS, Mobile apps etc. The selected teams will be supported with grant funding of up to $5000 for research and design support. Proposed projects can be focused on one African country or multiple countries across the continent.

SOURCE: AFRICA CDC

