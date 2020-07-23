Fri. Jul 24th, 2020

Getting to Know the Women of Northern Nigeria

A visual artist in Nigeria’s conservative northern region is on a mission to challenge some stereotypes about women. These include the notion that certain trades are for men only and that women who venture into them are bound to fail. The 25-year-old artist, Maryam Umar Maigida, told VOA Hausa she also uses her paintings to demand justice for victims of sexual violence.

SOURCE: VOA

