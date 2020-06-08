Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ghana Clips MTN’s Wings

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Accra will implement a set of policies to reduce the dominance of MTN in the country’s telecommunications market. MTN has been declared a significant market power, requiring the regulator to take corrective action to allow more market competition. Statistics from the NCA showed MTN’s share in mobile data subscriptions accounted for almost 70% of the market from January to March. To correct this, the regulator will implement a series of measures including a favourable connection rate for disadvantaged operators, the setting of floor and ceiling pricing on all minutes, data, text messages and mobile money, and ensure the various operator vendors are not subject to exclusionary pricing or behaviour. MTN Ghana said in a statement released on Monday it had not yet received the formal notification from the regulator and was awaiting it to assess the details.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

The Rise of another Rebel Group in South Sudan

1 min ago
1 min read

Moroccans Trapped in Spanish Enclaves

15 mins ago
1 min read

How the Airwaves Were a Catalyst to Rwanda’s Genocide

21 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Rise of another Rebel Group in South Sudan

1 min ago
1 min read

Ghana Clips MTN’s Wings

7 mins ago
1 min read

Moroccans Trapped in Spanish Enclaves

15 mins ago
1 min read

How the Airwaves Were a Catalyst to Rwanda’s Genocide

21 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today