Ghana to Build a Refuge for African Americans

3 mins ago 1 min read

Cape Coast officials have signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the Africa Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) and two local companies to create an ultramodern city known as “Wakanda One”. The city, which name is inspired by the technologically advanced fictional African place portrayed in “Black Panther,” aims to be a pilgrimage for the people of African descent to learn about their history, culture, the civilization of Africa, and its role in the creation of the new world economy.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

