Fri. Aug 21st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ghanaian Entrepreneur Creates Tool to Spot Fake Consumables

16 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

For more than a decade, Sproxil’s mobile authentication technology, called “Defender,” has helped consumers detect counterfeit medicines. Now the US startup is using its technology to spot fakes in all kinds of industries — from agriculture to beverages. Ghana-born entrepreneur Ashifi Gogo, who moved to the United States in 2001 as a student, founded the company in 2009 to tackle the problem of counterfeit medication in Africa. The continent accounted for 42% of all cases of fake or substandard medication reported to the World Health Organization between 2013 and 2017. Sproxil’s approach is simple. Manufacturers package goods with a scratch-off label that conceals a unique code. Consumers can scan that code, free of charge, on Sproxil’s app, which tells them immediately whether the product is authentic or not. Gogo soon realized that Sproxil’s technology offered a solution for products beyond the pharmaceutical industry. Sproxil has partnered with the Pure Heaven brand, which sells non-alcoholic wine and other sparkling drinks in over 80 countries. “In Nigeria it is a household name and counterfeiters go after successful brands,” Gogo said. Since its launch, Sproxil has worked with more than 300 brands and companies, including Bacardi, Diageo and GlaxoSmithKline, to identify 2.5 billion items as authentic. The company, which operates in five African countries as well as India and Pakistan, has raised $4 million in investment. Sproxil plans to focus on Africa’s counterfeit liquor market next.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

When Jumia Closed Shop in Tanzania, New Doors Opened for E-commerce

5 mins ago
1 min read

A New Boom in Hydro Schemes in Africa

14 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos Losing its Commercial Capital Appeal

18 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Film Industry Ditches the Old Way of Doing Things

23 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum Takes Charge of its Peanut Value Chain

23 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Leader of South Africa’s Old School Pride Activism

23 hours ago
1 min read

Gaborone Considers Firepower to Battle Poaching

23 hours ago
1 min read

Migrant Tragedy Raises the Alarm about Rescue Missions

23 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Entrepreneur Creates Tool to Spot Fake Consumables

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ghanaian Entrepreneur Creates Tool to Spot Fake Consumables

17 seconds ago
1 min read

When Jumia Closed Shop in Tanzania, New Doors Opened for E-commerce

5 mins ago
1 min read

A New Boom in Hydro Schemes in Africa

14 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos Losing its Commercial Capital Appeal

18 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today