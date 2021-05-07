Africa.com

Ghanaian Upcycles Scrap Products into a Car

47 mins ago 1 min read

Kelvin Odartei Cruickshank, who is 19 and lives in Accra, Ghana’s capital city, has had a passion for building machines since he was 10. “I started by building prototype or micro-machines such as vacuum cleaners, robots, cars, a helicopter, etc.” He moved on to bigger machines and got to work building, from scratch, a two-person car made from scrap materials that cost around $200. It took three years to complete. Mr. Cruickshank used scrap metal and parts not normally used in cars because of financial constraints. He used motor parts, shipping container panels and iron rods to build its body. A wooden dashboard adorns the interior, and motorcycle shocks round out each corner of the car. A motorbike engine powers it along the streets of Accra.

