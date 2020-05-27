Africa.com

Ghana’s Dancing Pallbearers Get a Presidential Nod

4 mins ago 1 min read

Ghanaian Benjamin Aidoo, the leader of the troupe of dancing pallbearers who have become a global sensation because of a viral meme, is happy that US President Donald Trump has shared footage of the dancers. In a Facebook post, Mr Trump re-posted a video that had been doctored to show the pallbearers dancing with a coffin that had the words “Biden president” written on the side. Joe Biden is likely to be Mr Trump’s challenger in November’s election. Mr Aidoo told the BBC’s Sulley Lansah that he saw the president’s Facebook post as the “ultimate endorsement” of his work. He felt that the whole world will now see the post and it could open many doors for him.

SOURCE: BBC

