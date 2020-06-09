Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Githeri: A Kenyan Staple Food

12 hours ago 1 min read

Githeri Image: Taste Atlas

Share it!

0Shares

Original article published at TasteAtlas.

Githeri is a Kenyan staple food consisting of beans and maize that are stewed with onions, tomatoes, and sometimes potatoes or meat chunks. The stew is often flavored with cumin, turmeric, or chili powder.

It is traditionally served on its own, although it can be served with rice or crusty bread on the side.

The dish originates from the Kikuyu tribe, living in Central Kenya.

Share it!

0Shares
Profile
Website

TasteAtlas is a world atlas of food and drinks, an encyclopedia of flavors dedicated to capturing the tastes and scents of every city and village.

Tags:

More Articles

10 min read

Here’s What N700 Million Gets You in Nigeria Today

6 days ago
4 min read

7 Top Facebook Groups in Africa

7 days ago
1 min read

Daraba: Healthy Stew From Chad

1 week ago

You may have missed

2 min read

West Africa Com Has Gone Virtual For 2020! Registrations Are Now Open

3 hours ago
4 min read

Safeguarding Africa’s Food Security In The Age Of Covid-19

11 hours ago
4 min read

What The Experts Have To Say About Investing In The Time Of Covid-19

11 hours ago
2 min read

Announcement: The 17th Annual East Africa Com Is Virtual For 2020! Registrations Are Now Open

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today