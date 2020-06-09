Githeri: A Kenyan Staple Food

Share it!

0 Shares

Original article published at TasteAtlas.

Githeri is a Kenyan staple food consisting of beans and maize that are stewed with onions, tomatoes, and sometimes potatoes or meat chunks. The stew is often flavored with cumin, turmeric, or chili powder.

It is traditionally served on its own, although it can be served with rice or crusty bread on the side.



The dish originates from the Kikuyu tribe, living in Central Kenya.

Share it!

0 Shares

Profile Taste Atlas Website TasteAtlas is a world atlas of food and drinks, an encyclopedia of flavors dedicated to capturing the tastes and scents of every city and village.