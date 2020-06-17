Africa.com

Give Girls A Chance Nigeria

International Women's Day

Image: International Women's Day

As we celebrate International Women's Day, Give Girls A Chance Nigeria is committed to working toward a gender-balanced world and creating a #BalanceforBetter. #IWD2019

The future is exciting. Let’s build a gender-balanced world.

Everyone has a part to play – all the time, everywhere.

From grassroots activism to worldwide action, we are entering an exciting period of history where the world expects balance. We notice its absence and celebrate its presence.

Balance drives a better working world. Let’s all help create a #BalanceforBetter.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, Give Girls A Chance Nigeria is committed to working toward a gender-balanced world and creating a #BalanceforBetter. #IWD2019 For more information about GGAC, please visit https://www.givegirlsachanceng.org/

