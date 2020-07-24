Sat. Jul 25th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Giving Africa Food Sovereignty Using Innovation

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

There is no shortage of technological innovations designed to boost animal agriculture in Africa. These range from GPS tracking systems which identify and trace pastoralists’ herds to livestock vaccine SMS services that alert farmers to disease outbreaks. But to unlock the economic potential of the sector as demand for meat and milk swells threefold towards 2050, countries must invest in the critical areas that will improve quality across the whole value chain. Uganda offers some useful lessons from its use of smart investments in technology and farmer organisation. These have made it the only East African country that is self-sufficient in milk. In recent years, some private sector players in Uganda have invested in testing systems to detect aflatoxin in animal feeds. The goal is to prevent milk and meat contamination. Others have developed refrigeration units that are powered with biogas from manure. Both are among the innovations that improve the quality of the final product.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

South African Eateries Go Hungry

3 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Largest Bank Looks to Expand

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Debate on the Funding Gap in Africa

14 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Goes on the Campaign Trail for WTO Post

19 mins ago
1 min read

Poll Results Show that Sub-Saharan Africa’s Economy will Contract this Year

23 mins ago
1 min read

Vocational and Technical Training Picks Up in Africa

27 mins ago
1 min read

If any African Airline is having a Reasonable Pandemic, it is Ethiopian Airlines

34 mins ago
1 min read

New Online Course from Harvard Teaches Africans How to Build Scalable Businesses to Solve African Problems

44 mins ago
1 min read

Getting to Know the Women of Northern Nigeria

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South African Eateries Go Hungry

3 mins ago
1 min read

Giving Africa Food Sovereignty Using Innovation

7 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Largest Bank Looks to Expand

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Debate on the Funding Gap in Africa

15 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today