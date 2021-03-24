Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Global Funders Launch Probe in Misconduct at Accra Branch

14 hours ago 1 min read

Executives of a Ghanaian organisation supporting people living with HIV and AIDS demanded sex acts and money in exchange for access to benefits, the Global Fund said over the weekend in an investigation into the group it funded. The 18-page report entitled “Misconduct affecting Global Fund grants” details how representatives of the Ghana Network Association of People Living with HIV (NAP+) “abused their positions of power and fostered a culture of sexual and financial exploitation”. Neither the allegations nor the findings have previously been made public. Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands said in a letter released on Friday that he was “deeply disturbed” by the findings and that the behaviour was “abhorrent”. He added that the fund had “zero tolerance” for sexual exploitation and abuse, adding that further action to prevent, detect and respond to such incidents was planned.

SOURCE: REUTERS

