Global Funders Launch Probe in Misconduct at Accra Branch

Executives of a Ghanaian organisation supporting people living with HIV and AIDS demanded sex acts and money in exchange for access to benefits, the Global Fund said over the weekend in an investigation into the group it funded. The 18-page report entitled “Misconduct affecting Global Fund grants” details how representatives of the Ghana Network Association of People Living with HIV (NAP+) “abused their positions of power and fostered a culture of sexual and financial exploitation”. Neither the allegations nor the findings have previously been made public. Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands said in a letter released on Friday that he was “deeply disturbed” by the findings and that the behaviour was “abhorrent”. He added that the fund had “zero tolerance” for sexual exploitation and abuse, adding that further action to prevent, detect and respond to such incidents was planned.
SOURCE: REUTERS
More Articles
Why Rhinos Travel Upside-down
How to Register Your Business in Kenya
Gambia Restricts Dangerous Use of Beauty Products
Burkina Faso’s Growing Humanitarian Crisis
Mentoring Liberia’s Next Generation of Fearless Women
Hunters Take Advantage of Sudan’s Transitional State
The Deadliest Massacre in Niger by Suspected Militants
Will Tanzania’s New President Stay on Course or Shift?
Abiy Ahmed Admits Atrocities in Tigray