Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) Africa

1 day ago 1 min read

On 8th April 2021, Meeting & Events professionals will be coming together to showcase the undeniable value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities.

The Africa Tourism Association(ATA) has partnered with the Africa MICE Summit, Meetings Professionals International (MPI) Africa, Meetings Mean Business Coalition and Cadazo Consulting Group to anchor the virtual Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) celebrations in Africa, featuring a special edition MICE-centric CEO Town Hal
We are look forward to coming together this year to demonstrate the unwavering value of our industry with leaders in business, government and the media. Showcasing our industry’s value has never been more important, particularly at the national and local levels.

The theme for this year’s Global Meetings Industry Day events is #MeetSafe. As you all know as industry professionals, planning and hosting business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions with health and safety top-of-mind is essential to the industry’s recovery. GMID 2021 will spotlight the precautions that we and our partner organizations are taking to keep everyone safe and ensure productivity, as well as the incredible value of this industry and its importance for nationwide economic recovery.

Tags:

More Articles

4 min read

Cash-strapped South Africans Desperate For Debt Relief

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa Health Business Symposium

1 day ago
5 min read

9 In 10 African Youth Ready To Take Action To Draw The Line Against Malaria

2 days ago
4 min read

Plot Twist: There’s No Global Recession. Here’s What That Means For Investors

2 days ago
3 min read

Skills, Collaboration Needed To Overcome Growing Water Challenges

5 days ago
3 min read

Eswatini Prime Minister Marks Completion Of Biggest Nationwide Solar- Sanitation Project

5 days ago
4 min read

Animation Helps Local Educators Fill Covid-19 Learning Gaps

5 days ago
3 min read

Everything You Need In One Place With Huawei Mobile Services

5 days ago
4 min read

Gulf Capital Acquires Two US Healthtech Companies, Eclat Health And Hansei Solutions

5 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

The Building Blocks Of A Successful Corporate Culture

24 hours ago
4 min read

Overcoming The Obstacles In The Way Of Africa’s Female Farmers

1 day ago
3 min read

Cash-strapped South Africans Desperate For Debt Relief

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa Health Business Symposium

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: