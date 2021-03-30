Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) Africa

On 8th April 2021, Meeting & Events professionals will be coming together to showcase the undeniable value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities.

The Africa Tourism Association(ATA) has partnered with the Africa MICE Summit, Meetings Professionals International (MPI) Africa, Meetings Mean Business Coalition and Cadazo Consulting Group to anchor the virtual Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID) celebrations in Africa, featuring a special edition MICE-centric CEO Town Hal

We are look forward to coming together this year to demonstrate the unwavering value of our industry with leaders in business, government and the media. Showcasing our industry’s value has never been more important, particularly at the national and local levels.

The theme for this year’s Global Meetings Industry Day events is #MeetSafe. As you all know as industry professionals, planning and hosting business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions with health and safety top-of-mind is essential to the industry’s recovery. GMID 2021 will spotlight the precautions that we and our partner organizations are taking to keep everyone safe and ensure productivity, as well as the incredible value of this industry and its importance for nationwide economic recovery.

