Global Music Streaming Service Spotify is making a Giant Leap into Africa

So far Spotify is only available in South Africa and North African states, but the music streaming service has announced it will launch in another 39 countries on the continent in the coming days. Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Capo Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Estwani, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea and Guinea Bissau. The rest are Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Nigeria and Rwanda. Others include Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. For this expansion, the company announced that it will also introduce new features and upgrade its podcast catalogue to fit into new markets. Before this latest expansion, African users only got access to the streaming service via VPN, except for users in South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, where it launched in 2018.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

