Glossy Travel Books to Help You See a New Side of Africa

3 mins ago 1 min read

Over four decades of fieldwork on the African continent, world-renowned photographers Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher have focused on seeking out remote communities to record their sacred ceremonies, creative art forms, rituals and more. In 2018, nearly 20 years after their landmark book, African Ceremonies, the duo released the two-volume, slipcased African Twilight: The Vanishing Cultures and Ceremonies of the African Continent to both chronicle and help preserve these fast-disappearing cultures. In addition to being engaging and inspirational, the books are also important and, sadly, now rare—as 40 percent of what is featured in their pages has already vanished.

SOURCE: ROBB REPORT

