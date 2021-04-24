Africa.com

Going Electric on the Maasai Mara

There is an eco-friendly shift happening in Nairobi where energy equipment company Opibus is taking the initiative to spread electric cars across popular tourist safari ride destinations. The 10 diesel safari vehicles that were changed into solar panel charged vehicles are the first of its kind for Kenya-based safari trips. Opibus is proving that these innovated modes of transportation are better for the environment. The engines are much quieter leading to a more intimate interaction with the wildlife in Kenya’s Great Plains. In southwestern Kenya, the Maasai Mara is where most of these electric vehicles are being tested and through many of the observations made, the converted rides are practically silent when they glide over the natural debris. This helps tourists spot wildcats, gazelles, and rhinos without them fleeing from the noise of the previous louder models.

