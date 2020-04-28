Africa.com

Good News for Egyptian Food-tech Startup

1 day ago 1 min read

Mumm has closed a pre-Series A bridge funding round from Alexandria Angels to maintain its growth during and beyond the COVID-19 crisis. Founded by Waleed Abd El Rahman in 2015, Mumm is an online marketplace that delivers homemade food to individual customers as well as businesses. Initially launched as an online marketplace for customers to access nutritious, affordable and delicious homemade food conveniently, Mumm has grown to become a virtual cafeteria for corporate and SMEs offices, delivering company orders in bulk. The startup raised seed funding in 2016 from Egyptian VC A15, and later in 2017 closed a US$200,000 round from 500 Startups. It has now raised funding from Alexandria Angels, which helps its members invest in promising, early-stage companies, to help it sustain its growth as it prepares for its Series A round.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

