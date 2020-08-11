Tue. Aug 11th, 2020

Good Things Guy Offers Free News, No Walls. Forever.

Good Things Guy
South Africa’s Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque, has announced that readers of GoodThingsGuy.com will always enjoy its content free of charge, in perpetuity.

“That includes breaking news and ‘premium’ content like our podcasts, in-depth articles and investigative opinions,” says Brent. “We wholeheartedly believe that good news should always, and will always, remain free for consumption.”

“We understand that budgets are incredibly tight and that every single media owner is struggling to survive right now but we also know that a little ingenuity goes a long way. GoodThingsGuy.com believes in partnering with its advertisers beyond just a pay and play relationship,” he says.

“Take into account the fact that Google and Facebook dominate digital advertising spend, it’s clear that online news sites have to adapt to how they operate. For example, we nurture real partnerships with our advertisers, our readers and our community at large both online and offline. We also believe in giving back and being approachable. As an example, GoodThingsGuy.com has for the longest time offered free banner advertising to one chosen charity per month and will continue to do so. We also work closely with one of our retail advertisers to encourage various calls to action from our local communities.”

The good news site also vows to never allow any intrusive and completely irrelevant pop up advertising. “We are intimately conscious of what our readers want and engage with them directly, in a personal way, on a daily basis,” says Brent. “South Africans want good news, they want connection and they want it readily available – we offer our continued commitment to do just that – without a paywall.”

The Good Things Guy can be found at www.goodthingsguy.com, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

