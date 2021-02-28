Google South Africa & SA Tourism Partner, Launch ‘South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise’

This is the first phase in a long-term collaboration to celebrate South Africa’s diverse people, its rich cultural heritage and its breathtaking landscapes. The platform is an online exhibition where visitors from all over the world can explore South Africa through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories. COVID-19 has put pressure on the tourism industry in South Africa and globally, and the project offers audiences the opportunity to virtually discover the best of the country. “We know that digitally-led is the norm and through our partnership we hope to equip the sector with the necessary skills to thrive and adapt in a digital environment.” “We have already started introducing some of Google’s offerings at our nationwide SMME workshops and will continue with this and more throughout this year,” said officials from both companies.

SOURCE: iAFRICA

