Google Won’t Be Part of Wind Project in Kenya

The search engine’s plans to buy a 12.5% stake in Africa’s largest wind farm have been cancelled after delays to the project. The 310 megawatt (MW) Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya was initially set for completion 2017, after which Google had committed to buy the stake from Vestas, a flagship renewable energy project for Africa that took wind power to a new regional high of 310MW – under an agreement struck in 2015 that made headlines around the world as Google hailed it as a landmark in its own green investment strategy. Although the wind farm itself was finished ahead of schedule by Vestas in March 2017, it did not enter service until October 2018 after separate efforts to build its transmission link were stalled by financial difficulties at its original contractor and disputes with landowners along its 428km route.

SOURCE: RECHARGE