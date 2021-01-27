Green Taxis Form Part of Nairobi’s Near Future

Finland’s electric taxi service Nopea Ride expects to more than triple its fleet in Kenya’s capital this year, helping to reduce emissions from Nairobi’s notorious traffic. Environmental experts say electric vehicles are a welcome step toward reducing pollution-related health problems but say emissions standards and public transport are still lacking.
SOURCE: VOA
More Articles
Angolan Port Gets Emirati Flair
South Africa’s Beer Industry Going through Withdrawals
Safari Lodges have Been at the Forefront of Innovation that can be Applied Post Pandemic
Ugandan Startup Secures Funding for Its Remote Monitoring Solar Firms
Guinea is the First Low-income Country to Start Covid Vaccinations
Tragedy on Cameroon’s Roads
Accra Lays Former President to Rest
Will Mali’s Peace Deal Hold?
Tunisia’s Lockdown Can’t Hold Off Riots