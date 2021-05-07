Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Grooming Lagos Youths in a Game of Strategy

44 mins ago 1 min read

A dozen children crowd around plastic tables in the Majidun neighbourhood of Lagos. Intently focused on plastic mats printed with chess boards, the children thoughtfully move pieces on the board as supervisors observe their moves. The waterside shanty town is just across the lagoon from the mansions and towering office blocks of Nigeria’s commercial capital. They hope the cunning and strategy they learn on the chess board will help them make the leap out of their homes in the slum. Babatunde Onakoya, 26, founded Chess in Slums Africa in 2018. Chess aided his rise from his own deprived childhood in Lagos. Onakoya said he was driven by a conviction that Nigerian education is in crisis, with many children either out of school or not learning what he sees as useful survival skills. He now spends his free time plying crowded alleyways, tinged with the smell of burning trash and generator fuel, in the hope that teaching kids chess can build a better future for all of Nigeria.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Mobile Gaming Platform Unlocks an Untapped African Market

45 mins ago
1 min read

The Green Gold Sweeping Sub-Saharan Africa

46 mins ago
1 min read

Why African States Aren’t Jumping at Rolling Out Vaccinations

47 mins ago
1 min read

New Trade Restrictions Ruffle Cameroonian Farmers

48 mins ago
1 min read

Forging Peace after a Brutal Era is Proving Hard for Ivorians

49 mins ago
1 min read

Malawi’s Decision On Refugees Leaves Many Shaken

50 mins ago
1 min read

The Glaring Cracks in South Africa’s Ruling Party

51 mins ago
1 min read

Former LRA General Sentenced by ICC Judges

52 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrating Africa’s Rich Cultural Heritage

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: