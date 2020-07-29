Wed. Jul 29th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

13 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

Zimbabwe’s government signed a $3.5 billion deal to compensate White commercial farmers who were evicted from their land two decades ago. The agreement is a turning point in a dispute that tipped the southern African nation’s economy into freefall by slashing food production and export income and prompted sanctions from the U.S. and the European Union. The government plans to sell a 30-year bond on international markets to pay for the compensation, according to the agreement it signed with the farmers. Those whose land was expropriated will receive half their money in a year and the balance in four equal installments annually. A committee has been formed by the government, farmers and donors to help raise the funding, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said at the ceremony. It is unclear how Zimbabwe will carry out the bond sale, given that the nation is battling inflation of more than 700%, faces shortages of currency, fuel and food, and more than 90% of the population is out of formal employment.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

More Articles

1 min read

TikTok is Spreading its Wings to Fly Freely in Africa

23 hours ago
1 min read

Somalia’s Livestock Exports Feel Hajj Blow

23 hours ago
1 min read

2020 Will Still be A Good One for Africa’s Startups

23 hours ago
1 min read

Juba’s Leaders Fail to Form Parliament

23 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Presidential Race Just Got Heated

24 hours ago
1 min read

Why aren’t Women Who Developed Nigeria being Recognised?

24 hours ago
1 min read

AfDB Chief Gets Green Light for Second Term

24 hours ago
1 min read

US Missionary Ordered to Pay for Child Negligence in Uganda

24 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Living in Lebanon Face an Uphill Battle to Go Home

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Harare Agrees to Compensate White Farmers, the Question is How?

13 seconds ago
3 min read

Why Egypt Needs a Travel Revolution

9 hours ago
3 min read

JCDecaux Partners With The End Fund To Combat Covid-19 In South Africa

9 hours ago
2 min read

Why AI Is The Next Best Thing For Customer Experience Management

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today