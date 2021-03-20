Africa.com

Harare Firm Makes Online Banking Easier

1 hour ago 1 min read

Zimbabwean startup Otarkie has launched a SaaS platform for retailers seeking omni-channel ways to sell online. Launched in October of last year by Brandon Musa and Tafadzwa Chamisa, Otarkie supports headless e-commerce and allows merchants to design, launch and manage their own retail operations across multiple sales channels, with one back-end office. Another core feature of the platform allows retailers to pick and integrate with the separate modules they require, such as hosting, cart, payments, fulfillment, and logistics. Bootstrapped so far, the company has yet to raise external capital but does have a relationship with ZimSwitch. Zimbabwe’s largest banking and financial services network, to allow for easy online local payments. It is already earning revenues from subscriptions.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

