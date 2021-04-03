Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Has Labelling African Produce Yielded Better Earnings?

15 hours ago 1 min read

Food certification schemes are more prevalent than ever in Africa, driven by demand in developed countries, with a range of labels dominating the landscape, from Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa in Côte d’Ivoire to organic Tunisian olive oil and fair-trade mangoes in Senegal. African states encourage these agricultural exports as they are supposed to generate revenues and jobs, but there has been ongoing debate for years over the merits of such labels, which come from outside the continent. Intended to provide consumers with an assurance of product quality and ethical farming practices, the labels’ impact on African economies and growers has been mixed. On the plus side, certification schemes present several advantages for African growers, notably giving them access to high purchasing power markets such as the United States, Europe and Asia. Labels also help structure local sectors by creating co-operatives, establishing processing facilities and setting up distribution channels. When it comes to farmers’ earnings, there is a great deal of resentment to go around, though some organic and fair-trade labels are an exception to the rule. According to industry professionals, the most attractive certification schemes for African growers are those that provide for a minimum, realistic purchase price, a premium paid out to both farmers and co-operatives, the signing of a contract and the audit of co-operatives.

SOURCE: THE AFRICAN REPORT

More Articles

1 min read

African Women at the Forefront of Sustainable Fashion

15 hours ago
1 min read

British Funding Cutback has Shocked Scientists across Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Calling All Startups in the AI Space

15 hours ago
1 min read

Bissau Drops the Prices of its Largest Export to Spur Sales

15 hours ago
1 min read

Paying for the Suez Canal Blockade

15 hours ago
1 min read

This CEO Grew her Company by 44% in a Pandemic

15 hours ago
1 min read

Rapid Growth and Optimism in Africa’s Digital Payment Sector

15 hours ago
1 min read

South African Banks Say they Won’t be Able to Write Off Loans as Grants

15 hours ago
1 min read

Betting on Gold is Still the Best Bet

15 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Fun and Adventure In Diani

8 hours ago
1 min read

African Women at the Forefront of Sustainable Fashion

15 hours ago
1 min read

British Funding Cutback has Shocked Scientists across Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Calling All Startups in the AI Space

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: